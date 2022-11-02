MVRHS sports wrap-up

1 of 10

Heartwarming week for girls soccer

The Vineyarders won their regular-season finale against Nantucket on Saturday, by a score of 6-1. It was also their senior day, in which the team celebrated their seniors by reading statements for each one, and finished out their final home game with all nine on the pitch. Coach Matthew Malowski said, “There wasn’t a dry eye on the team.”

Senior captains C.J. Walsh and Josie Welch starred in the Vineyarders’ rout of the Whalers, as did junior Elena Giordano and freshman Emily Coogan. Walsh kicked off the scoring with an unassisted left-footed shot from 20 yards out, and Welch got her goal on a run into the box, with Emily Coogan assisting her at the near post. Coogan also scored two of her own, “beautifully” assisted by junior Ali Dyke and freshman Reese Malowski, respectively. Finally, Giordano matched Coogan with a brace of her own, finishing off an awesome long ball from Emily’s twin Jane, and again on a through ball from junior Paige Malowski, who was coming fresh off the DL.

On Friday, Vineyarders past and present showed love for one another in the first annual girls soccer alumni game, organized by Assistant Coach Cana Courtney. Twelve alumni were in attendance, as was inaugural Coach Jay Schofield, who of course coached the alumni team. Malowski stated, “It was a special night, lots of laughs, no pulled hammies, and several generations were represented on that field under the Friday night lights.” The game ended in a 1-1 tie, with today’s players winning 4-3 on penalty kicks.

Girls soccer will be playing their first playoff game in 20 years this weekend. Day, time, and opponent are to be determined in the next day or two.

MVRHS sailor qualifies for nationals

Last weekend, senior Sam Riley competed at the Interscholastic Sailing Association’s Singlehanded National Championship, the Cressy Cup, at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va. Riley is a full-rig Laser sailor for Coach Andrew Burr’s squad, and qualified for the competition in September by placing third at the New England qualifier, the Healy Trophy, in Hyannis. The last time Coach Burr took one of his singlehanded sailors to the Healy was in 2015, so both Burr and Riley are extremely proud of his achievement. The Cressy was a great experience for Sam, who didn’t come home with a trophy, but got a chance to compete with the best high school sailors in the country, and check out the sailing facilities at Old Dominion, where he hopes to attend college next fall.

Vineyard golfers win Cape Cod Schoolboys’ Championship

On Thursday, two days after finishing runners-up at States, the Vineyarders played their true final tournament of the season at the Willowbend Country Club in Mashpee. The annual competition is typically held the Friday before Sectionals, but was rained out this year, and postponed until last week. The Vineyarders ended up winning the 65th rendition of the championship, beating out 16 other teams from around the Cape, across all divisions.

Senior Cam Napior led the way for MVRHS by shooting +3 over 18 holes, good for the second-best individual score overall. Senior captain Richie Combra shot a 79, or seven over par, and senior Liam Marek shot an 81. Coach Doug DeBettencourt said the victory showcased the depth of this year’s team, considering the tournament structure was three entrants per school, and MVRHS were without their normal Nos. 2 and 3, Nick BenDavid and Jake Glasgow. DeBettencourt stated, “This was a team that rose to the occasion … I’m so impressed with the way they’ve stepped up and competed all year.”

MVRHS field hockey ends season on high note

The Vineyarders played two games this past week, winning 1-0 away against Sturgis East on Thursday, and tying their regular season finale against Nantucket, 1-1, on Saturday. Senior forward Alana Nevin scored in the second quarter of their victory, while defenders Vivi Hyland and Jocelyn Baliunas made key goal line saves alongside goalie Reese McCracken to hold it down on the defensive end. The Nantucket game was their senior night, and a highly anticipated match overall. Coach Becky Nutton said that Nantucket played really intensely after conceding the first goal (scored by sophomore forward Charlotte Scott), but the Vineyarders were able to match it end to end.

Offensively, the Vineyarders had six penalty corners to the Whalers’ three, and 11 shots on goal to their 16. Nellie Long and Sofia Balsas Fuentes had “outstanding” midfield performances for MVRHS, helping create attacking opportunities for the team. Defensively, Coach Nutton said, junior goalie Reese McCracken “put forth one of her best performances to date,” which included a highly risky, yet crucial, scramble on the ground. Though it was just a tie, the Vineyarders are still happy with the way they ended their season. Nutton stated, “Our eight seniors led the 2022 squad to a really strong finish, supported by a deep roster of underclassmen who are excited to carry on where they left off next season.”