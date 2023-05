The Steamship Authority reports that the last ferry to leave Woods Hole to Martha’s Vineyard tonight will be the 8:30 pm trip.

A broken stern on the ferry Martha’s Vineyard, which will be berthed in Woods Hole, led to the cancellation of the 9:45 pm trip.

Once the repairs to the stern door are completed, the Martha’s Vineyard will depart Woods Hole on Wednesday at 5 am to be “in place” for the 6 am trip from the Island, according to the post.