Four indicted by grand jury

A Dukes County grand jury earlier this month handed down four new indictments in two cases allegedly involving sexual assault and two cases allegedly related to drug trafficking.

Both Christine Anthony Kurth and Jordan Dwayne Creech have been indicted on one count each of trafficking in 100 grams or more and less than 200 grams of fentanyl, and one count each of conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Ryan Ian Camacho was indicted December 1 on two counts of rape of a child, and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person fourteen or over; MacAleer B. Schilcher was indicted December 4 on four counts of rape.

All four cases will continue in February in Dukes County Superior Court.