Wrong pick for Chilmark principal 

To the Editor:

The million-dollar question: Why not choose the exceptionally qualified, thoughtfully bright Island candidate with guaranteed housing and personal, historical knowledge of the place and its culture? Wow. What an extraordinary loss for the Chilmark community and its next generations.

In this challenging time of world- (and Island-) wide fractured spirit and upheaval, I’m stunned and so saddened that reconnecting and bolstering our local community wasn’t the obvious, broad-reaching choice.

Hillary Noyes-Keene

Chilmark