MVLL gearing up for the season

The Martha’s Vineyard Little Leaguers will also begin playing ball in the coming weeks, with their Opening Day Parade scheduled for Saturday, April 27th.

The Parade will start at 9:30 at the Oak Bluffs Police Department and head down Circuit Ave., finishing at Veira Park. A rain day is scheduled for Sunday, April 28th.

“Over 200 Little Leaguers, past and present, will march in the Opening Day parade while escorted by fire trucks and ambulances from across the Island,” MVLL secretary and Pirates coach Moira Silva said. “Since Little League International is celebrating 50 years of girls’ softball, MVLL’s new girls’ softball players will lead the way. Look for Sharky of MV Sharks Baseball as well!”

According to MVLL secretary and Pirates coach Moira Silva, 35 softball players are already registered, as well as 38 T-ballers and four-plus teams each in AA, AAA and the Majors.

This past weekend, Little Leaguers and their parents also got their hands dirty during Field Day, laying a new mound and sprucing up the infield at Manter in West Tisbury.

MVRHS Baseball mercy rules Nantucket

Back on the island, the MVRHS baseball team is off to a solid start, including a 10-1 victory over Nantucket on Opening Day at home.

In the five-inning win — the game was abridged due to the mercy rule — over the rival Whalers, MVRHS plated four runs each in the third and fourth innings while holding Nantucket to one hit all game.

Sophomore left fielder Lathrop Keene went 3-for-3 with two RBIs from the leadoff spot, junior catcher Hunter Johnson went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI, and Cris Cardoza tacked on a single and a run in the win.

The Vineyarders also defeated Dennis-Yarmouth 6-1 at home last week, with Johnson going 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI again, and senior shortstop Nate Story smacking two singles, scoring twice and driving in one. On the bump, sophomore Eli Bryant twirled three scoreless, no-hit innings, striking out three.

“Johnson and Story are our captains, and are great leaders,” MVRHS head baseball coach Kyle Crossland said. “Hunter led the team in batting average last year, and hasn’t skipped a beat.”

The Vineyarders went on to lose to Monomoy away on Monday, April 8, and will look to get back in stride against Falmouth away on Wednesday (after our print deadline), and Barnstable at home on Friday. The Vineyarders will also play a doubleheader at home versus Notre Dame Cristo Rey (Lawrence) beginning Saturday morning at 11:45 am.