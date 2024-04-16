Vineyard Haven students recognized by state Senator

A ninth-grade student from Vineyard Haven is among a handful of other classmates to be recognized by state Senator Susan Moran for a project focused on protecting piping plovers.

Tildy Moehnke of Vineyard Haven was among five Falmouth Academy students recognized for their proposals which included measures like leashing dogs on beaches, avoiding disturbing the birds’ natural habitats, and promoting the importance of picking up trash on beaches.

Moran awarded citations to the students during the school’s All-School Meeting on Tuesday, April 9.

The four other honored students included Sophie McSherry of West Falmouth, Sophie Holmes of Falmouth, Nikolas Leach of East Falmouth, and Zoë Van Keuren of Mattapoisett.

Senator Moran praised the students’ project for safeguarding the shorebirds, highlighting their creation of actionable measures aimed at preserving an aspect quintessential to Cape Cod.

On February 2, the entire class had the opportunity to tour the Massachusetts Statehouse and engage in discussions with Senator Moran and Representative Dylan Fernandes as part of the school’s changing earth program.