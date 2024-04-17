Real Estate Transactions: April 8 – 12, 2024

Edgartown

April 8, Jeffrey W. Watts and Cynthia Murphy sold 17 Lenssen Way to Barn Swallow Trust LLC for $3,840,000.

April 9, Michael J. Malone and Cheryl K. Lawton sold 109 School St. to Thomas J. Rapone, trustee of P5 Collective Nominee Trust, for $3,800,000.

Oak Bluffs

April 8, Katherine Mary Dwyer and Edward J. Sparks, trustees of 3 Mayhew Way Nominee Trust, sold 3 Mayhew Way to Heavens Vineyard LLC for $2,500,000.

April 9, Robert E. Moore sold 47 Columbian Ave. to Melissa H. Moore and Adam R. Moore for $800,000.

April 10, Danwen LLC sold 7 Oakland Ave. to 7 Oakland Avenue LLC for $1,000,000.

Tisbury

April 12, Julie Nathanson sold 146 Edgartown Road to Vlasova Arina for $1,060,000.

West Tisbury

April 11, Jane Phyllis Coakley, as an individual and trustee of Jane Phyllis Coakley Living Trust, and Charles Philip Maxim Skjoldebrand, as an individual and trustee of Charles Philip Maxim Skjoldebrand Living Trust, sold 59 Field View Lane to Eugene J. Dionne Jr. and Mary T. Boyle for $2,200,000.