Fanfare for the Little Leaguers

It’s an annual right of spring and perhaps more American than apple pie: opening day for Little League — and it was a little special on the Island this year with the parade coming back for the first time since the pandemic.

On Saturday morning over 230 Martha’s Vineyard Little Leaguers, past and present, triumphantly paraded down Circuit Ave., in celebration of the MVLL’s 45th ever Opening Day.

Beginning at the Oak Bluffs Police Department, all 21 Little League teams were proudly escorted by antique Oak Bluffs fire trucks and Sharky of the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks to Veira Park, culminating in team introductions and ceremonial first pitches.

“For some of the Little Leaguers, it was their first ever Parade — there was so much energy and excitement,” MVLL secretary and Pirates coach Moira Silva said. Silva has been the secretary for the league the past two years. “It’s so great to celebrate spring time, the community, and generations of MVLL history.”

DJ David Murphy helped set the tone for some terrific Opening Day baseball and softball before game time.

Among the many highlights from the first week’s games was the Athletics’ 10-8 victory over the Cubs in which they came back from six runs down; and the Pirates’ Liam Merry and Cruz Cancellare called their own trick play to escape a jam versus the Cardinals.

“With the warm weather coming, it means baseball is in the air, better known as America’s favorite pastime,” Mets coach and MVLL board member Marc Doyle said. “There is no better feeling than seeing everyone progress through the season. Play ball!”