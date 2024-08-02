MV Sharks lose game one

The No. 8 Martha’s Vineyard Sharks scored first but ultimately lost 11-1 to the No. 1 Vermont Mountaineers on Thursday night in Montpelier, setting up a must-win game at the Shark Tank on Friday.

The Sharks’ 7:05 game in Oak Bluffs will be their first home playoff match since August 6, 2022, when they beat Vermont 7-6 for the franchise’s only New England Collegiate Baseball League championship to date.

The heavily-favored Vermont Mountaineers (31-11) avenged their championship loss two years ago by sending Sharks (20-23) ace Brian Young packing after four innings of six-run, seven-hit ball.

Young’s Rider University teammate Colby McNeely also got hammered by Vermont on Thursday, conceding four runs (two earned) and getting just one out in the fifth inning.

“We just didn’t play well,” head coach Ryan Miller said. “We didn’t execute on certain pitches, in certain situations. Nothing too crazy, we’ve already put it past us.”

The Sharks scored their only run in the top of the first, on an RBI single for left fielder Scott Seeker (2-for-3). Designated hitter Andrew Yu led the way with three hits and shortstop Chris Hacopian would hit a double in the second, but the Sharks finished the night with 11 men left on base and were outhit 15 to 8.

The Mountaineers only left six men on base, and starting pitcher Nick Falter went five innings with six strikeouts.

“We’re in the playoffs for a reason,” Miller said. “As a coaching staff we have full belief we can get the job done tomorrow. We’re looking forward to playing in front of a good crowd.”

Getting the start for the Vineyard Friday night will be Matthew Heyl, who has a 5.40 ERA through four appearances and 18.1 innings pitched.

Should the Sharks win on Friday, the rubber match of their first round series with Vermont is scheduled for Saturday night away at 6:30 p.m.