$325,000 granted for Island tourism spots

Two tourism projects on the Vineyard received funding totaling $325,000 from the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism’s Destination Development Capital grant program.

The town of Aquinnah is receiving $200,000 to be used toward repairing the curtain wall and the lantern deck of the historic Gay Head Lighthouse. Meanwhile, Cottagers’ Corner, run by the Cottagers in Oak Bluffs, received $125,000 to bolster its “interactive experience [that] allows tourists to learn from Martha’s Vineyard’s most prolific and mysterious historical buildings,” according to the state.

The funding was a part of $5.9 million awarded to 61 cultural and tourism projects around Massachusetts, according to a press release from Gov. Maura Healey’s office. The grant program is “designed to strengthen the state’s economy by investing in tourism infrastructure and experiences.”

“Massachusetts is a world-class destination, thanks to our rich culture and iconic landmarks,” Healey is quoted in the release. “With these grants, we are supporting small businesses, driving job creation, and investing in local and regional economies across the state. Many of the destinations we are supporting with these grants are tied to our revolutionary past, and will have a critical role to play in our upcoming MA250 celebrations.”

MA250 is a state-led campaign to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, which is in 2025.