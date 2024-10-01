Microgrants empower organizations to respond to specific challenges their communities face. The Cape and Islands United Way’s micro grant program offers funding to support and encourage local volunteerism. The common thread of the micro grants is they support all forms of volunteerism. If your project engages volunteers in some way, and you are based on Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, or Nantucket, you are encouraged to apply.

Qualifying organizations can be nonprofits, schools, Councils on Aging, parent/youth organizations, or other community groups. The program’s goals are to engage residents of all ages in projects that address local concerns and improve the community landscape, as well as bring attention to the value and reward of volunteerism. Project examples include local beautification; cleanup and improvements; neighborhood collaboration; youth-centered service; and environmentally focused projects. To learn more, visit capeandislandsuw.org/microgrants.