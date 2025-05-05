Harbor Homes director resigns

Harbor Homes, a nonprofit that runs the Island’s only homeless shelter, will have a new interim director with the resignation of its current executive director, Dr. Brian L. Morris.

Morris resigned from his position effective April 30, less than a year since he took the job. Morris was named executive director in August of 2024.

West Tisbury resident Michael C. Bellissimo, a faculty member with the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s School of Leadership and Management, will succeed Morris as interim executive director effective May 12th.

“On behalf of the board and all at Harbor Homes, I want to thank Brian for his contribution to our organization and wish him well on the next phase of his career,” Jennifer Frank, president of the Harbor Homes board of directors, said in a statement.

In a press release issued by the nonprofit on Monday, there was no reason given for Morris’ resignation. He could not be immediately reached.

Prior to Harbor Homes, Morris worked as a mental health and substance use disorder access coordinator at Island Health Care; he also worked with Martha’s Vineyard Community Services as a recovery coach and supervisor of the Recovery Coach Program.

Dr. Bellissimo has served on the boards of the M.V. Film Center, the Dukes County Housing Authority and the West Tisbury Housing Bank. In a statement, he said that he is looking forward to the job.

“I’m looking forward to working with Harbor Homes, its dedicated staff and the Vineyard community as a whole to address the Island’s homeless crisis,” Bellissimo said in a statement. “I’ve long admired the work done by Harbor Homes and am pleased to have the opportunity to have a positive impact in the work they already do. With the resources and compassion that characterize our Island, I believe we can work together to make sure that no one on the Vineyard is unhoused.”

He told the Times that he plans to stay in the position until a permanent executive director is selected.

Frank said that Bellissimo will be a good fit for Harbor Homes.

“We have full confidence in Mike as he steps into the role of interim ED,” Frank said. “He strikes the perfect balance of experience and passion for supporting the unhoused. As the board begins a comprehensive search for the permanent executive director, Mike is the stabilizing force and knowledgeable leader that we feel lucky to count as part of our team. We are confident Mike will ensure continued progress toward our mission and a smooth transition.”