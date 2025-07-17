Two Artists at Cousen Rose Focus on Abaca, Photography

Opening this week on Thursday, July 17, at Cousen Rose Gallery in Oak Bluffs, the work of two artists, Meg Black and Deb Loeb Bohren, will be on display. The focus this week at the Gallery is on textures in art.

Based in Topsfield, MA, artist Black works with abaca and epoxy to create her landscapes and seascapes, including Blue Lagoon and Polly Hill Blooms. Abaca is a particularly strong fiber made from banana bark that comes from the Philippines and provides vibrant, non-fading colors. Epoxy resin works as a topcoat. Black’s work is both unusual and unique.

Academically she has a PhD in Education from Lesley University, an MFA in Studio Art from the Massachusetts College of Art and a BFA from the Oswego State University of New York. She is chair of art education at Salem State University, adjunct professor of Art and Architectural History at Endicott College and visiting instructor at the Studio Art Center International in Florence, Italy.

The 2023 recipient of the Sara Gilfert Award for Paper excellence, her work is exhibited worldwide in embassies, as well as at the International Association of Paper Artists Biennale in Bremischen, Germany.

Stamford, CT-based photographer Bohren has on display her Visual Alchemy Collection, a series of photographs in which light, color, line and gesture have been transformed into imagery. “I use my camera as an artist would use a paintbrush,” she explains.

After a career of over 30 years in the strategic communication, marketing and advertising industries, she began to pursue photography full time. She won first place in the 2021 Annual

2 International Color Awards in the Professional/Abstract category. Working as a judge for the Stamford, CT Photography Club, The Color Camera Club of Westchester, the Fort Dearborn/Chicago Photo Forum and the Palo Alto, CA, Camera Club, she also contributes to Everett Potter’s Travel Report.

The student jazz console of MV High School grads, directed by Eli Friedman, will perform at the Thursday event. “It’s a very exciting summer,” says Gallery Director Zita Cousens. To learn more visit Cousen Rose Gallery at: https://www.cousenrose.com/. 71 Upper Circuit Ave

Oak Bluffs.