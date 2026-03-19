Jazz film screening with MVY Radio’s Dave Kish

On Saturday, March 28, at 3 pm, the West Tisbury library will be screening a documentary and hosting a discussion with MVY Radio’s Dave Kish. This month, we will be screening Part 2 of “One Night with Blue Note”: “Considered one of the greatest nights in jazz history, this film documents the reunion of 30 jazz greats from the Blue Note label, filmed at Town Hall in New York City on Feb. 22, 1985.”

Dave Kish has hosted the MVY show “Sunday Morning and All That Jazz” since the spring of 1997, and has always been a champion of all types of jazz, old and new, from all parts of the globe. Always willing to take chances, Dave has greatly expanded his range to include extensive features on jazz vocalists, bossa nova, African funk, vintage soul, and Latin and European jazz, among many other types of improvised music. A summer resident of the Vineyard since the late ’60s, Dave settled here in 1989. He wrote music reviews for The Martha’s Vineyard Times for many years, and hosted a weekly Sunday afternoon jazz jam at the Wintertide Coffeehouse in Vineyard Haven, acting as an emcee for many talented musicians, and spinning gems from his collection between sets.

Free at the West Tisbury library, 1042 State Road. For more information about this event, please email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.