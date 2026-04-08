Martha’s Vineyard Career, Volunteer, and Networking Night!

Explore Island career and volunteer opportunities, workforce training and higher education, at the Grange Hall in West Tisbury. This event is brought to you by the MV Chamber of Commerce, ACE MV, MVNC, and Vineyard Preservation Trust, in partnership with Slough Farm. The evening is designed to connect job seekers, volunteers, and professionals with local businesses and organizations. Wednesday, April 8, 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Island nonprofits looking to have their professional or volunteer opportunities represented should reach out to Jess at Jess@MVnonprofits.org.