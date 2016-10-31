Sylvia Thomas

Sylvia V. Thomas of Edgartown died on Sept. 16 at the Royal Cotuit Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Mashpee. She was 80.

Sylvia was born on Oct. 26, 1935, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital to Manuel and Dorothy Campos Thomas. She attended the Edgartown High School, receiving the Edgartown Firemen’s Scholarship Award, and graduated from the Chandler School for Women in Boston in 1954. Early in her career she served as a clerk with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. In 1959 Sylvia relocated to California, where she attended Los Angeles City College and worked as a legal secretary. She returned to the Vineyard in 1968 and took a job as an account supervisor at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. In the early 1970s Sylvia moved to Brockton, where she was employed as an executive assistant at a major apparel company. She moved back to Edgartown permanently in 1989, and worked for Barbara Nevin Real Estate Agency until her retirement in 2000.

Sylvia is survived by her brother, Laurance A. Thomas of Edgartown, two nephews, Andrew Thomas and Ethan Thomas, a niece, Lauren Thomas Florio, and two great-nieces, Tatum Thomas and Isabella Florio.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 11 am in the New West Side Cemetery in Edgartown. A reception will immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Edgartown Firemen’s Association Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 737, Edgartown, MA 02539.

