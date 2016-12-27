New Years Eve Events

Though it only lasts a moment, how to begin a new year is never a small decision. Will you dance 2016 away, or celebrate with a feast? Will you raise a glass of champagne against a backdrop of fireworks, or count down with friends at your favorite Vineyard spot? Here is a list of Island-wide NYE happenings that we hope will help you have the happiest New Year. Happy 2017!

Pathways Projects New Year’s Eve drop-in

Chilmark Tavern, 6:30–9 pm

Say farewell to 2016 with music and community at Pathways. Anyone is welcome to drop in (with or without an instrument), enjoy some tunes, and raise a toast before venturing on to the rest of the night. Free. All ages. Visit pathwaysmv.org for more information.

New Year’s Eve at the Ritz

Doors open at 8 pm

Celebrate the New Year with Island classics: A musical mashup by Johnny Hoy & the Bluefish and DCLA, and small bites from the Red Cat Kitchen. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the bar for $50, and include food, music, champagne, and party favors. Seating is limited. 21-plus.

Portuguese-American Club

9 pm

The Jelly Roll Horns, featuring Sabrina, will usher in the New Year through funk and jazz at the P.A. Club. Admission of $10 includes appetizers, music, and a champagne toast.

Harbor View Hotel New Year’s Eve Celebration

9 pm

Spend the first moments of 2017 watching fireworks light up the sky over Edgartown Harbor, and raise a glass to the New Year. The Joanne Cassidy Band and the Mike Benjamin Band will perform live music on two separate dance floors throughout the evening, and if the dancing works up your appetite, an array of hors d’oeuvres will be available. Cocktail attire is required. All-inclusive tickets are $100, and New Year’s Eve packages, which include two party tickets and one night at the Harbor View Hotel or the Kelley House, with a late checkout on New Year’s Day, start at $349. This is a 21-plus event.

The Loft New Year’s Eve Party

10 pm–2 am

Grab a bite at the Chowder Co. before grooving into the New Year with DJ Rexx on the dance floor of the Loft upstairs. Seating at the restaurant is available until 11 pm. Party admission is $10; free for women. 21-plus.

New Year’s Eve at Ocean View

5 pm–10 pm, dinner; 10 pm, party

This two-part New Year’s Eve celebration begins with a dinner of Ocean View favorites, from prime rib to boiled lobster; soup or salad; a choice of dessert; and a champagne toast. After feasting, party in 2017 with the New Year’s Eve Dance Party with DJ Zeus. Brunch is available from 11 am to 3 pm on New Year’s Day. Dinner tickets are $65 (without tax and gratuity), and include admission to the dance party. Admission to just the dance party is $10 at the door, and includes party favors, hats, and streamers. Dinner is all ages, and the party is 21-plus.

The Wharf NYE Party

10 pm

Dance the night away at the Wharf’s NYE Party with DJ AP. The cover fee of $5 includes admission and champagne. Women enter for free before 11. The event is 21-plus.