SSA cancels some Friday evening ferries due to weather

According to alerts received from the Steamship Authority, the 5:20pm, 6:15pm and 7:15pm Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole and 6:15pm, 6:30pm and 7:30pm Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven trips have been cancelled due to weather.

All of tonight’s remaining service for Martha’s Vineyard will operate on a trip-by-trip basis. As a result, standby in Woods Hole is currently closed and may reopen if service resumes tonight. Standby in Vineyard Haven is currently open.

Current Conditions may be viewed at http://www.steamshipauthority. com/traveling_today/status

For more information, please call 508.548.3788 or 508.693.0367