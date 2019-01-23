On Thursday, Feb. 7 at 3:30 pm, the West Tisbury library will host its annual Harry Potter Book Night. According to a press release, this event is co-sponsored by the library and the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School. Harry Potter Book Night will be celebrated throughout the world. Join the library for an unforgettable night of spells and magic. The evening begins at 3:30 pm, and costumes are welcome. Free and open to the public.

Young wizards, witches, and muggles will be treated to a reading followed by games, activities, and quizzes. It all begins when the Sorting Hat decides who will be in which House. Activities will include creating your own magical spells, readings from the library’s favorite Harry Potter books, and serving up snacks inspired by some of the wizard foods in the books.