Martha’s Vineyard Builders Association annual meeting

The Martha’s Vineyard Builders Association will hold its annual meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 29, from 5 to 7 pm at the Ocean View Restaurant in Oak Bluffs. According to a press release, the event will include dinner, a presentation and discussion of annual business, election of officers, as well as goals and programs for the coming year. All current members are encouraged to register and attend. If you are not yet a member, please go to mvbuilders.org, join and register, or just register for the dinner and check it out.

The MVBA, through education, collaboration, and collective action, works to strengthen the design and construction industry while supporting and enhancing the local economy, environment, and community. The association is 80-plus members strong and growing.

Come help shape our 2019 mission of youth collaboration, elderly support, affordable housing, engagement with town boards and building departments, and environmental stewardship. Or just come for the camaraderie and networking among the Island’s leading construction professionals.

The annual meeting is sponsored by Cape Cod 5 Savings Bank and Crane Appliance.