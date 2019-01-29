O.B. announces photo contest winners

1 of 4

The town of Oak Bluffs announced the winners of its photo contest. The town received an impressive 39 entries from nine amateur and professional photographers in its quest for images that best represent and celebrate life in Oak Bluffs, and depict things that make the community special, according to a press release.

First prize and $100 cash was awarded to Gabrielle Mannino, photo editor at The Times, for her entry “Fireworks.” Second prize and $75 cash was awarded to Vici Surr for her entry “Tabernacle Solstice,” third prize and $50 cash was awarded to Davin Tackabury for his entry “OB Architecture,” and fourth prize and $25 was awarded to Wendy Palmer for her entry “Nashawena.”

The town awarded honorable mention to Lorna Welch for “Hibiscus,” Marilyn Miller for “Grand

Illumination,” Eric Townes for “Church’s Pier,” and Michael Johnson for “Promise 2.”

Winning entries can be viewed on the planning board’s web page.