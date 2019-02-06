Free tax preparation for Islanders

The Community Action Committee of Cape Cod & Islands (CACCI) is offering free tax return preparation on the Vineyard from Feb. 19 through April 8. According to a press release, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) grant program is an IRS initiative designed to support free tax preparation service for the underserved through various partner organizations. This service helps low- to moderate-income individuals file their taxes each year. VITA volunteers are IRS-certified. This service is offered in collaboration with Dukes County Social Services at its offices at 9 Airport Road, Edgartown. Tax preparation is by appointment only. Call CACCI at 508-771-1727 to schedule an appointment.