Profile: Peter Delorenzo, Inpatient Lead Therapist

Peter, how long have you been at the hospital?

I’ve been here for six years now.

What brought you here?

We visited the Island one summer, and six months later I drove off the Island Home to my new home. Previously, I was a program manager for Genesis Rehab Services in their long-term care facilities in New Jersey, and prior to that I worked in homecare and outpatient orthopedics.

Can you describe your work as a physical therapist?

We help people to maximize functional independence. In acute care and swing bed, we want to get you home and help you stay home.

What is the most challenging part of your work?

Identifying and applying the most meaningful intervention.

And what is the most rewarding part of your work?

Seeing former patients from the hospital shopping, eating, enjoying the community, and doing well.