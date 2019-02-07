Crash closes Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road

Police and rescue crews have closed Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road at this hour as they respond to a two-car crash with injuries. The call came in just after 4:30 pm.

The driver of the red sedan, a woman, was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, Tisbury Fire Chief John Schilling said.

Three occupants of the SUV could be seen seated on road shoulder with a state trooper standing near them.

There are few other details at this point, except that the road is closed in the vicinity of Hillside Village, the elderly housing complex in Tisbury.

This is a developing story.