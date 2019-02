Join Ali Berlow at the Chilmark library on Wednesday, March 6, from 5 to 6:30 pm, for a community food-writing workshop that will inspire your passion for cooking and language. Berlow is the co-owner and former managing editor of Edible Vineyard magazine and the founding executive director of Island Grown Initiative. She is also the author of two books, and the co-host of “The Local Food Report” on WCAI in Woods Hole.