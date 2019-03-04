Island towns can opt-in to water protection fund

1 of 11

Island towns can opt-in to join the Cape and Islands Water Protection Fund that is a part of Massachusetts’ new expanded short-term rental law.

In a forum at the Martha’s Vineyard Commission Monday, state Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, and state Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth, spoke about the fund and its potential impacts on the Island in front of several Island selectmen, town administrators, realtors, and other stakeholders.

The short-term rental law goes into effect July 1 and introduces several expanded taxes on short-term rentals such as Airbnbs and Vacation Rental By Owner properties. The tax is already in effect for hotels and bed and breakfasts. One of the taxes municipalities can levy is an additional 2.75 percent tax that will go in a one large fund made up of contributions from all participating towns and used for water pollution abatement projects in those participating towns.

The fund will be controlled and operated by a management board made up of one member from each participating town. The board is planning to begin meeting in April or May.

To join the water protection fund, towns must complete a 208 wastewater management plan or a plan deemed as a suitable equivalent by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Fernandes and Cyr made it a priority for Island towns to have the option to join as opposed to Barnstable County municipalities which are automatically opted-in to the fund.

Fernandes and Cyr both said no one knows how much money will be generated, but the expanded tax will generate “millions” of dollars. Cyr did say it may take up to two years to get accurate estimates on how much money is generated for the fund.

Brian Dudley, a DEP environmental engineer, said the DEP is still working on suitable wastewater management plan equivalents for Island towns, but it all boils down to shared watersheds. Since watersheds cross town lines, Dudley said the easiest way for Island towns to join the fund would be to work cooperatively.

Normally, towns would pay for wastewater infrastructure through town meeting funding articles which could require property tax increases. Fernandes said along with the environmental benefit, the fund’s biggest sell is having tourists — not Island taxpayers — pay for wastewater projects through the tax.

Fernandes and Cyr will also be holding a legislative forum today at 5 pm at the Katherine Cornell Theater in Vineyard Haven.

“We hope that this is a tool that is really going to help address wastewater moving forward and it’s going to save the towns significant dollars that otherwise you would have to pay,” Cyr said.