Boys Lax tops Sharks, Seahawks, qualifies for state tourney

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) boys lacrosse team improved to 10-1 with a pair of Cape and Islands League wins.

The Vineyarders clinched a berth in the state tournament with a 15-2 win at Cape Cod Academy in Osterville on Monday. Hunter Meader scored four goals, with Sam Wallace and Aiden Marek netting hat tricks and Ivan Shepherd adding a goal and two assists. Max Smith moved from goalie to midfield for the second half and scored the other Vineyard goal.

Tuesday, in Harwich, Sam Wallace scored four goals and assisted on two more in a 10-6 win over the Monomoy Sharks. Aiden Marek had six points with a goal and five assists, Zander Amaral claimed a hat trick, Hunter Meader scored twice, and Ivan Shepherd added two assists.

Vineyard goalie Max Smith came up big between the pipes, stopping 20 Monomoy shots.

The Vineyarders also won 14 of 19 faceoffs, with solid work from Aidan Gates and John McCormick.

The varsity boys will play their Senior Day home game against Fairhaven on Saturday at 11:30 am. Senior Day festivities begin prior to the varsity game. The jayvee game follows at 1 pm.