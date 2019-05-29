On Thursday, June 6, at 4:30 pm, the West Tisbury library will present a talk on “Deer, Ticks, and Tick-Borne Illnesses” on Martha’s Vineyard by Richard Johnson, director of the Martha’s Vineyard Tick Program. According to a press release, the presentation will start with a review of the three common ticks on the Island and their ecology, life cycles, and the diseases that they carry. Johnson will review the role of the white-tailed deer in maintaining the high density of ticks on the Island. He will also cover what you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones, including personal protection and how to make your yard safer. The presentation will also include the latest information on the spread of the lone star tick, and efforts to reduce the deer population on Martha’s Vineyard. Refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.

Richard Johnson is director of the M.V. Tick-Borne Illness Reduction Program, a Dukes County program sponsored by the boards of health of the six Island towns. He has been studying ticks on the Island, and working to reduce the incidence of tick-borne illnesses, since 2011.