MVRHS Girls Tennis advances to South semis

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) girls tennis team kept its defense of the Division 2 state title on track by defeating Norwell, 4-1, in the MIAA South Sectional quarterfinals at the Ned Fennessy Courts in Oak Bluffs on Wednesday afternoon.

The No. 3 Vineyarders improved to 18-0 on the season with a solid victory over the sixth-seeded Clippers, who finished the season at 13-3.

First singles Kelly Klaren and third singles Hannah Rabasca each scored 6-0, 6-0 wins over Kate Barcomb and Emma Burnham, respectively.

Victoria Scott defeated Jess Johnson 6-1, 6-2 at second singles and first doubles duo, Molly Pogue and Chesca Potter topped Brenna McDonald and Hadley Gilmartin 6-3, 6-0.

Norwell left the Island with a point as Julia Neuman and Mia Frattsio defeated Vineyarders Alex Rego and Tessa Hammond at second doubles 6-4, 6-2.

With the win, the Vineyarders advanced to the South semifinals, scheduled for Monday at 4 pm at a site to be determined. MV will play either No. 2 Old Rochester (19-0) or No. 10 Canton (13-4), who meet in a quarterfinal on June 6.