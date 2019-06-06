Sheriff’s deputy thanked for off-duty response

Dukes County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Gould is being thanked for his heroic efforts for providing emergency medical care after a gunman shot a bystander outside the Prudential Center in Boston Tuesday.

Gould, who was off-duty, happened to be traveling through the area at the time of the shooting and provided immediate emergency medical care to the victim until EMS personnel could arrive.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins and Sheriff Steven Tompkins wrote to thank the Dukes County Sheriff’s department and Gould.

“Deputy Gould’s actions embody the spirit of integrity, professionalism and respect, and reflect the importance of always being ready to provide mutual aid to our emergency responder brothers and sisters regardless of jurisdictional boundaries. Our hearts remain with the victim’s loved ones at this time,” Heather Arpin, the Sheriff’s office employee and public relations assistant, wrote in an email to The Times.

The man died from injuries sustained in the shooting, according to the Boston Globe.

On May 25 and 26, Gould was one of 28 first responders who participated in the Dukes County Sheriff’s office integrated response training for Island emergency responders. The course was designed to improve safety and survivability of victims in the event of attacks or mass casualties.

Gould was not immediately available for comment.