Car stolen in Edgartown

A green Volkswagen Tiguan was stolen Wednesday night in Edgartown according to the Edgartown police department.

The vehicle was parked overnight on South Summer Street. Police Chief Bruce McNamee told The Times there are no suspects at this time and the Steamship Authority has been notified to keep an eye out for the vehicle boarding any vessels.

“We remind all our residents to secure their vehicles and not leave keys inside,” McNamee said.

The vehicle has a thin green stripe on the sides and roof racks on top. The license plate is MA28618.