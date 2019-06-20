FedEx says thunderstorms could disrupt service

Federal Express is alerting its customers to “substantial disruptions” in service due to thunderstorms at its Memphis hub Wednesday night, according to the freight company’s website.

“Potential delays are possible for package deliveries across the U.S. with a delivery commitment of June 20, 2019,” the online alert states. “FedEx is committed to provide service to the best of our ability. Please continue to check fedex.com for updates.”

Customers can also call customer service at 1.800.GoFedEx 1.800.463.3339.

If you’re waiting for a package and it was guaranteed, FedEx reports that it’s “money-back guaranteed is suspended for U.S. packages and shipments inbound into the U.S. from international locations with a delivery commitment of June 20, 2019.”