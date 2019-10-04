MVRHS rolls 34-6 at Bourne

Antone Moreis ran for a historic five touchdowns as the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) varsity football team continued its winning ways with a convincing 34-6 trouncing of the Bourne High School Canalmen at Bourne on a breezy Friday night.

The effort raised the rebuilding Vineyarders’ record to 3-1. After a season-opening loss to Seekonk, The Purple has run off three straight wins, all by comfortable margins. “We don’t have final stats yet,” Vineyarder coach Don Herman said en route to the 9:30 boat in Woods Hole. “We’ll get ‘em to you as fast as we can.”

One statistic that stuck out in Herman’s mind was the approximately 270 yards rushing that sophomore phenom Moreis rolled up behind a coalescing offensive line and multi-threat back field mates. Moreis had gallops of 88 yards and 82 yards on just two of his TD carries. Moreis kicked two extra points for 32 points on the evening. Hunter Meader ran in a two-point PAT for the final tally.

“Five TDs ties him with Randall Jette (MVRHS 2010) for the school single game touchdown record and 270 rushing yards in a game puts him just behind Jette, who had a 294-yard game,” Herman said. Jette was a four-year starter at D1 Umass, then played briefly as a free-agent with the NFL Green Bay Packers.

On Friday night, big junior fullback Meader opened some holes for his pals and ran for hard inside yards himself. Sophomore Jayden Coyle also contributed to the rushing attack, which will likely be 300 yards-plus when the final tally is available on Saturday afternoon.

The Vineyarders scored in every quarter and led 21-0 at the half. Bourne scored on the final play of the game to escape the shutout against a stingy Purple defense.

MVRHS hosts Cape and Islands Lighthouse Division foe Sandwich High School in the homecoming game next Friday night at 6 pm at Dan McCarthy Field in Oak Bluffs.