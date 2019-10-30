Weinstein’s name overlooked on MVH plaque

Hospital says it’s now removed the Hollywood producer’s name on a tribute to donors in the lobby.

A permanent plaque recognizing Harvey Weinstein as a donor to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital (MVH) capital campaign in 2007 remained in a prominent spot in the hospital’s lobby until The Times raised questions about it this week.

Weinstein, a Hollywood director and producer, is at the center of one of the largest sex scandals of the #MeToo movement. He is accused of raping and sexually assaulting dozens of women over a 30-year span. Criminal investigations into Weinstein are ongoing, which has prompted studios and politicians to sever ties with him.

The Times was first alerted to the plaque by a commenter on its website. Over the weekend, a photo of the plaque emerged on Twitter, asking why Weinstein’s name had not been covered by a Band-Aid.

In a statement released Wednesday, Katrina Delgadillo, a hospital spokeswoman, said the plaque was overlooked when allegations were leveled against Weinstein.

Delgadillo wrote that the hospital did remove a plaque from an exam room in the emergency department that listed Weinstein’s contribution when news first broke of the charges against him. However, Delgadillo said, a separate permanent donor plaque containing Weinstein’s name that has been in the main lobby of the hospital since the dedication ceremony in 2010 was overlooked.

“This oversight is being addressed by the Development Committee through the immediate removal of Mr. Weinstein’s name on the 2010 Capital Campaign wall,” Delgadillo wrote.

Denise Schepici, CEO and president at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, declined to comment.

On Wednesday, the capital campaign donor plaque in the front lobby of the hospital was missing an entire section.

Last week, Weinstein was once again in the spotlight when comedian Kelly Bachman confronted him at a New York bar.

In an essay published by the New York Times Tuesday, Bachman wrote about the encounter. “I didn’t know what to say, but I wanted to say something, so I made a joke that questioned why the event organizers had invited him to the show,” Bachman wrote. “Some people booed, and one person told me to ‘shut up.’ I let the room know that I have been raped, and cursed at the monster I wasn’t making eye contact with. The next day my world blew up when a video I had posted went viral.”

Bachman’s encounter shows just how raw the allegations are against Weinstein, who is known for producing “The Lord of the Rings,” “Pulp Fiction,” and other Hollywood blockbusters.