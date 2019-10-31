Plastic Free MV wins environmental campaign contest

Plastic Free MV, the group that recently passed a bylaw in all up-Island towns banning small single use plastic water and soda bottles from sale, is again making waves after winning a silver award at the Bow Seat Marine Debris Creative Advocacy Competition.

The competition challenges teens from around the world to design and lead creative campaigns that teach others and inspire action to reduce or prevent marine debris.

Bow Seat is a nonprofit environmental advocacy organization that merges ocean science and arts education to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards, according to their website.

The students of Plastic Free MV were recognized for their efforts in rallying community action on environmental issues, and teaching people the importance of reducing plastic consumption.

More than 250 students worldwide participated individually or in groups in the competition to protect the ocean or their local watersheds.

West Tisbury school teacher and head of Plastic Free MV, Annemarie Ralph, said Bow Seat has been a valuable source of information for the group in the past, but when she found the contest, she knew the kids had to enter.

“We always look at Bow Seat for information on various initiatives,” Ralph said. “We found the contest and I thought ‘the kids have already done this.’”

After finding out about the contest in April, Ralph and the kids worked to compile content and information about their campaign over the course of 6 months.

The group of young environmentalists submitted videos to Bow Seat of them presenting their bylaw at town meeting, along with many of the flyers they distributed to the Martha’s Vineyard community.

Plastic Free MV received $2,500 in prize money, and Ralph said that money will allow the group to further its initiatives and continue to spread its message.

“We are thinking about getting some sweatshirts, but this money provides us with many other opportunities also,” Ralph said.