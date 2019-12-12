Ferry breakdown shuts down early-morning travel

Early morning travelers and commuters on the Steamship Authority woke up to boats not running Thursday morning.

The MV Martha’s Vineyard’s last run on Wednesday was canceled due to mechanical failure, according to the Steamship Authority. The ferry was stuck in the only operating slip in Woods Hole due to construction, SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll wrote in a text message.

That forced the SSA to cancel the first trips of the day of the MV Katama and MV Island Home, as well. Email alerts that went out from the SSA automated system made it seem like all three vessels had mechanical issues, but it was just the Martha’s Vineyard.

Driscoll reported on Twitter that the 7 am Island Home trip from Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole would make its run, while the Martha’s Vineyard is out on a sea trial. The SSA is awaiting U.S. Coast Guard inspection to allow the Martha’s Vineyard to go back into service.

That Island Home trip did indeed arrive in Woods Hole on time where it was greeted by hundreds of waiting passengers and a parking lot filled with cars and trucks, including the truck carrying today’s MV Times, jammed in the parking lot of the Woods Hole terminal.

It looked like a scene from Fourth of July weekend, except for the snow on the ground and the frigid temperatures.

The Martha’s Vineyard could be seen out on the Sound doing its sea trials. According to the SSA, decisions on future trips will be made on a trip-by-trip basis.