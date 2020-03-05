County appoints new airport commissioners 

Updated March 5 at 2:27 pm

Dukes County commissioners appointed three new members to the Martha’s Vineyard Airport Commission Wednesday evening. Former AT&T executive John Ensor, landscape company owner and airport business park tenant Fred Fournier, and former Ricondo and Associates partner Geoff Wheeler.

Airport commission member Richard “Peter” Wharton lost his seat. Hard feelings didn’t seem evident however, as he promptly shook Wheeler’s hand. Airport commission chairman Bob Rosenbaum later described Wharton as an “incredibly smart, dedicated, competent member of the airport commission” whose ouster he found “unbelievable.”

He also said the length of time it took for Wheeler to finally be appointed given his credentials (four years) amounted to a “travesty.”

Diversity-wise, Rosenbaum described Wharton as “the only person of color on the commission” and lamented that now the commission will be composed of “six white guys and one white gal.”

The commissioners also reappointed Richard Cohen as associate commissioner for the disabled, Rebekah ElDeiry as associate commissioner for youth, Noreen Mavro Flanders and Robert Whritenour to the board of Cape Cod Municipal Health Group.

Rosenbaum calls out ‘dysfunction’

Rosenbaum was so perturbed at the county appointment process, which he described as “a display of the county’s dysfunction at best,” that he called for the elimination of “useless” county government— “time to be disbanded.”

He described Wharton’s seat loss as a plot by chairman Tristian Israel. “Essentially this comes down to Israel’s grudge,” he said.

Rosenbaum said Wharton is commissioner Gretchen Tucker Underwood’s nephew and alleged that Israel had friction with her about Wharton’s appointment to the airport commission.

“Israel has talked continually about how upset he was about that, so this was a payback,” Rosenbaum said. “Peter is a huge loss to the commission.”

Rosenbaum went on to allege that Israel was late or absent for meetings with auditors and took issue with what he described as Israel’s voting stance of working toward improved cooperation between the airport commission and the Dukes County commission. He said over the last 2½ years airport commissioners have consistently met with county commissioners and have regularly attended county meetings. He described Israel’s position as “disingenuous” and “ironic.”

Israel told The Times friction between himself and Underwood is news to him.

“I am not aware of any friction between Gretchen and myself,” he said. “I have tremendous respect for Gretchen. Mr. Rosenbaum appears disappointed in our selections for airport commissioners. Mr. Rosenbaum has been very vociferous and I believe he has been aggressively trying to control how county commissioners were going to vote for airport commissioners.”

Regarding Rosenbaum’s accusation of being late or absent for certain meetings, Israel said, “That allegation by Mr. Rosenbaum to me shows how his leadership style is flawed and specious.”

Israel described Rosenbaum’s suggestion county government be disbanded as a “sour grapes” response that is “not productive.”

When asked what he thought of Rosenbaum’s suggestion about county government, commissioner Keith Chatinover said, “I am very gung-ho to fight for county government because I think it helps people. There have been many efforts to curtail or abolish county government on Martha’s Vineyard. They have failed.”

To Rosenbaum’s suggestion, Dukes County Manager Martina Thornton said, “I believe that it’s up to the Dukes County voters to make that decision.”

Underwood did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. She is presently on leave from the commission.