Thursday: no new COVID-19 cases

There were no new reported cases of COVID-19 Thursday, holding the Island’s total number of confirmed cases at 12 for the second day in a row.

To date, the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital has collected samples for 176 tests. Of those 12 have been positive, 155 negative, and nine pending results. The hospital also has zero hospitalizations for patients with COVID-19.

Of those 12 confirmed cases, seven are female and five are male. Six of the cases are aged 50-59 years old, two cases are 60-69 years old, two are 30-39 years old, and one is 20-29 years old. The age of one of the confirmed cases is unknown.

The hospital has confirmed that one of its confirmed cases was a hospital staff member. Two people who tested positive for COVID-19 have been flown by MedFlight from the Vineyard to Boston.

On Wednesday, there were 1,588 new cases in Massachusetts and 6,167 new tests were performed. There were 77 deaths bringing the total in the state to 433.

In an email, hospital communications director Katrina Delgadillo wrote that the hospital is in “full support” of Gov. Charlie Baker’s proposed legislation that would provide healthcare workers liability protections during the COVID-19 outbreak.