Chilmark brings birthday cheer to isolated kids

Chilmark’s fire and police departments made sure some local kids didn’t have uneventful birthdays in the midst of the pandemic. Chilmark Fire Chief Jeremy Bradshaw, Chilmark Firefighter Association secretary Annie Bradshaw, and Chilmark Police Officer Elizabeth Rogers rolled up in vehicles with lights flashing and sirens screaming to the road entrance of the home of eight-year-old twins Freya and Haily Mayhew Saturday morning and delivered gift bags. Parents Jeremy and Michele Mayhew were on hand to watch their daughters get their birthday recognition.

“It was great,” Chief Bradshaw said. “The kids absolutely loved it!”

After visiting the Mayhew twins, the Rogers and the Bradshaws visited kids on Middle Road and North Road.

Any Chilmark kid with a birthday coming up is encouraged to email Katie Carroll at Squidrow@vineyard.net to arrange a celebratory fire and police visit.