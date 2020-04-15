Field Fund awarded Safe Spaces to Play grant

The Field Fund has received money from the Safe Spaces to Play grant program in order to upgrade the irrigation system at the West Tisbury School field, according to a press release.

In total, the irrigation project will cost an estimated $94,600, and the grant provides $8,477 to go toward that overall cost.

Field Fund co-founder Rebekah Thomson told The Times she hopes $55,000 of the total project cost will come from the West Tisbury Community Preservation Committee (CPC).

The Field Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of the Island’s playing fields using a regenerative approach.

The Safe Spaces to Play program is provided by the U.S. Soccer Foundation.

Hunter Industries will be taking on the project, which is slated to take place during the summer of 2021, after voters weigh in. The West Tisbury School field is used heavily by students as well as the roughly 450 children and their families who participate in MV United’s recreational soccer programs.

According to the release, the project has been unanimously approved for financial support by the West Tisbury CPC.

“We are thrilled to be able to be working with The West Tisbury School, The West Tisbury CPC and The U.S. Soccer Foundation to make this happen,” said Field Fund treasurer Dardanella Slavin in the release. “Replacing the antiquated, inefficient irrigation system with one that uses far less water and accurately throws the water will support the health of the field and better play.”