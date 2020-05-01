Louisa Gould Gallery practices the art of giving

1 of 7

Many Island business owners are exploring options for adapting to the new environment and to find a way to contribute to the needs of the community. Louisa Gould, the owner of the Louisa Gould Gallery in Vineyard Haven, decided to ask 10 of her represented artists if they would share a portion of sales of their recent artwork to benefit the Island Food Pantry. Every artist wholeheartedly agreed.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to show some of my new pieces online with Louisa Gould Gallery at this time,” responded artist Deborah T. Colter. “Artists, small businesses and self-employed workers are suffering right now as we all battle the pandemic. With so many out of work, our Island families are in dire need of food and supplies. When Louisa suggested this show as a benefit for the Island Food Pantry, I did not hesitate to join the exhibition. I am grateful to be able to contribute, through online sales of artwork, to the IFP and the gallery while the doors are shuttered.”

The benefit is showcasing more than 50 pieces of artwork, and it is anticipated that new art will be added each week. Up to 20 percent of the proceeds will go to the Island Food Pantry. “In these last weeks, COVID-19 has doubled and tripled the number of folks coming to us,” said the M.V. Board Chair of the Island Food Pantry, Margaret Hannemann. “The challenges of bringing additional food to the Island and having the funds to pay for it, has been great. It has been wonderful to have business owners in our community, who we know themselves are affected, jump in to share proceeds with ourselves and others.”

In addition to the art benefit, the Louisa Gould Gallery is donating 10 percent of the proceeds of all gift certificates to the Island Food Pantry. The certificates start at $25, and they could be given to an essential worker, friend, or teacher, or as gifts for Mother’s Day or graduation.

To view the artwork and to make a purchase, visit Louisa Gould Gallery’s ‘Benefit Art Show for Island Food Pantry‘. To buy a gift certificate, go to ‘Benefit Gift Certificates‘.