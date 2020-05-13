Chilmark resident seeks run for state representative

A Chilmark resident is looking to run for state representative against incumbent state Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth.

Thorpe Karabees, a 24-year-old graduate of the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, is looking to run for the office as an independent, and has invested a large portion of his campaign’s focus on “for the people” reform, such as universal healthcare and grassroots initiatives.

Karabees shifted his attention away from history while he was studying at the University of Vermont toward the end of his college career, when he transferred to the Savannah College of Art and Design to receive his degree in animation.

After Karabees graduated, he campaigned for Bernie Sanders in his unsuccessful 2020 presidential race. He said this is what inspired him to get more involved in politics and ultimately run, with many of the same ideals at the forefront of his push for office.

“I think that with this unprecedented crisis, people are more willing and likely to accept a greater change, and more accepting to political outsiders,” Karabees told The Times. “Some people might want to go with the status quo as it is currently, but I think folks need a major change, and have to diverge from the norm: in healthcare, in the workplace, and in politics.”

As of now, Karabees does not have enough signatures from residents in his home town of Chilmark to run for office. Candidates need to have 75 signatures in order to be placed on the ballot for state representative. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the Supreme Judicial Court has ordered the commonwealth to halve signature requirements for those running for government office in the Sept. 1, 2020, primary. This means that the actual minimum signature requirement under current state law to run for state representative is 150.

The court also ordered Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin to accept nomination papers with electronic signatures.

Karabees said he is trying to appeal to the district court to see if it is within their purview to extend the deadline for signatures, which was May 5. The deadline had already been extended from April 28 because of the pandemic.

If Karabees cannot get an extension to turn in his nomination papers, he said, he will plan on running as a write-in candidate.

Fernandes is thus far running unopposed.

In advocating for government healthcare for all, Karabees said that around 42 million people in the nation are possibly going to lose their health insurance because of a system that is inherently connected to employment. “We need major healthcare reform. It’s foolish to tie your health insurance to your employment. If you quit because you fear getting sick, or you lose your job, you are at great risk,” Karabees said “We need to get profit out of the equation and think about people. Stop with the privatization of healthcare and start by getting billionaires out of the health industry.”

Karabees noted the difficulty of campaigning for public office when the normal methods of door-knocking and engaging in public discussion are not possible.

“It’s definitely not an insurmountable task, but it is difficult,” Karabees said. “A lot of this is being done electronically. There were some folks who were willing to sign the sheet of paper out on their porch, but a lot of it is sending people PDFs with instructions on how to sign. We are connected virtually now more than ever, so that is a plus.”

As for local issues, which Karabees said are indicative of problems representing the entire nation, the lack of medical resources is one of his key points. “Our local hospital is small. What we are seeing all across the nation is hospitals being understaffed and underprepared to deal with this crisis. People are not being paid enough, and they are not being provided with the tools they need,” Karabees said. “I would fight for getting nurses paid the wages they deserve. These people are risking their lives, and deserve to be recognized for that.” Karabees also said he advocates for all essential workers, and wants them to be paid adequately while they work on the frontlines.

And for the Steamship Authority, Karabees said more transparency is needed, and the gray area of being a quasi-public agency is proving detrimental for Islanders. “I think making something a quasi-public service is a total black box. There is more accountability if something is a state-run organization. I know it would probably take years, but this is something that needs to happen,” Karabees said.

At the center of Karabees’ campaign, he said, is the goal of channeling the discontent of the people into fruitful policy reform, and bringing a voice to those most affected by the mismanagement of the ongoing public health crisis.

Along with his goal of initiating major healthcare and workers’ rights reform, Karabees also notes on his online campaign platform that he will fight for the rights of tribal nations, such as the Aquinnah and Mashpee Wampanoag.

“While the virus may not discriminate, our broken system does. We cannot turn a blind eye to the especially precarious circumstances tribal people face,” his website states.

Karabees wrote on his website that if he were elected for state representative, he would be committed to driving forward meaningful change.

“If there is no one who is willing to speak truth to power, we need to make sure that policies are amended to channel the frustration of the people into productive action,” Karabees said.