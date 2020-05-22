No new confirmed cases, more antibody tests

For the sixth day in a row, the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health have reported no new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In its daily update, the hospital reported it has tested 786 patients for COVID-19. Of those, 25 have tested positive, 757 negative, and 4 are pending results.

The steady number of cases comes as the hospital is preparing to bring back some elective procedures next week. While the hospital currently has zero hospitalizations and has kept its hospitalizations low, it has confirmed that three patients, including a maternity patient, have been transferred off-Island. A hospital employee is also one of the 25 confirmed cases.

The Island boards of health, which reports on tests conducted off-Island, has reported two positive tests, bringing the Island total confirmed cases to 27.

Of those, 15 are female and 12 are male. Eight of the cases are aged 50-59 years old, seven cases are 60-69 years old, five are 20-29 years old, two are 30-39 years old, two are 20 years old or younger, two are 40-49, and one is 70 years or older.

According to town-by-town data released by DPH Wednesday, There are seven cases in Edgartown, seven in West Tisbury, six in Tisbury, five in Oak Bluffs, less than five in Chilmark, and zero in Aquinnah.

If there are less than five cases, DPH does not give the exact number of cases in that town. While DPH reported zero cases in Aquinnah, the Aquinnah board of health confirmed a case in town last month.

The boards of health also released a detailed report Friday confirming that 21 of the confirmed positive cases are no longer symptomatic and have been released from isolation. Two are still being monitored by the boards of health, and one was unable to be contacted by the boards of health.

A new reporting metric on the daily report shows linked cases. According to Tisbury health agent and Island boards of health spokesperson Maura Valley, as of Friday, 18 individuals are linked to another case.

The boards of health are also reporting on six additional “probable positive” cases, which are patients who tested positive for an antibody test, bringing the Island’s total to 33. Of those antibody tests, two are aged 50-59, two are aged 40-49, one is aged 20-29, and one is 20 years old or younger. Three of the probable positives are part of one family and the other three are friends or acquaintances.

At the state level Friday, the Department of Public Health reported 80 new COVID-19-related deaths. There have been 6,228 total deaths across the state.

DPH also reported a rise in confirmed cases with 805 new cases, bringing the state total to 90,889. Massachusetts has performed 511,644 tests. There are currently 2,323 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across Massachusetts.