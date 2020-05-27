55 Plus: Tisbury Council on Aging – June 2020

The Tisbury Council on Aging is still serving their seniors remotely at home. Most of our seniors are staying at home,and doing some things on Zoom/online (for example, bridge games, exercise). It is apparent that our programs are going to be a lot different from now on, with social distancing and the changes that we will have to undergo.

Our staff keeps in contact with our seniors to make sure that they are safe and getting the services they might need. Our seniors do appreciate the phone calls and having someone to talk to.

Even though the center is closed, one can call the senior center at 508-696-4205 and leave a message. Messages are checked frequently throughout the day, and calls are returned.

At this time, the governor is phasing in the opening of businesses, so we hope to be fully open soon.

We look forward to seeing everyone, and stay safe!