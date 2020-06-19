Woodside residents fight to save memorial tree

Residents of Woodside Village, an Island Elderly Housing Complex behind the YMCA, are trying to stop a Norway Fir planted in as a memorial from being cut down by management. In a June 19 petition, over three dozen residents argue the tree, which they say was planted in 1997 in memory of Gladys Caron, should be retained.

Island Elderly Housing executive director Dorothy Young said she remembers when the tree was planted in 1997, three years after the building nearby was erected. She said the tree is in an area slated for a new handicap walkway and must be taken down to make way for it. She said residents were informed of the plan to remove the tree in the June edition of the housing newsletter Village Voice.

Island Eldery Housing maintenance director Greg Monka said exposed roots of the tree pose a trip hazard and also threaten a nearby leach field. After the tree is removed, more modest plantings will be installed along with the walkway, he said. Monka also noted Bob Hagerty of Hagerty Tree told him the tree should come down.

Young said the next plantings will make up for the loss of the tree and serve as a remembrance for Caron, who she said also has a plaque in the building on a wall tablet.

“We were on our way there,” Grace Hagerty said Friday morning about the day prior.

Hagerty said they got a call from folks at Island Elderly Housing indicating folks were upset and to hold off for now.

“We don’t want to upset anybody,” Hagerty said. “We’ll put it on hold for now.”

Young said the tree blocks the way to the community vegetable garden, which just got a major fence renovation from board member Cole Powers. She said she expects the new walkway will make the path to the community vegetable garden a much safer walk.

The petitioners say the tree isn’t hampering the leach field and that their roots suck up excess moisture. They demand a democratic vote to decide the fate of the tree.

It’s unclear whether management will accede to such a vote or just take down the tree. Simone DeSorcy, chair of the IEH board, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Stephen “Lens” Blodgett, a Woodside resident, who started the petition, said some topsoil will cover the exposed roots and he claimed another septic servicer said the tree isn’t a threat to the leach field, the leach field is a threat to itself because it’s old. He said the tree was enjoyed by a lot of people and should stay.