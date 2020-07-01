Martha’s Vineyard Bank awards $72,000 in scholarship money

1 of 6

Martha’s Vineyard Bank recently announced the six scholarship recipients in the 2020 graduating classes at both Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School and Falmouth High School.

There were four recipients on Martha’s Vineyard, Julia Dostal, Emily Gazzangia, Kya Maloney, and Juan Sanchez Roa; and two recipients in Falmouth, Ava Warner and John (“Jack”) Underhill. All six students will receive $3,000 a year for all four years of college, totaling $12,000 per student, and a grand total of $72,000 over four years in scholarship money.

This total amount per student is up $2,000 from last year’s $10,000 per student. In the past 11 years, Martha’s Vineyard Bank has awarded 51 students a total of $285,000 in scholarship money, according to a press release from the bank.

Both Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School and Falmouth High School conducted their Scholarship/Awards Nights virtually, on June 19 and June 4, respectively. The videos are available for viewing on both of the schools’ websites.

There were 67 total applicants from Martha’s Vineyard, including both the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School and the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School, and 31 total applicants from Falmouth High School. All applying students were asked to include a list of school and community activities, work experience, and career goals.

“It has been more than a challenging year for these dedicated high school seniors, who were asked quite suddenly to complete their last year of high school via distance learning and miss their spring sports seasons, formal graduation, and celebratory events,” said Patti Leighton, community relations director at Martha’s Vineyard Bank, in the release. “We at Martha’s Vineyard Bank are delighted to be able to help these exceptional students get closer to their goals, and we applaud them for being flexible and graduating under very unusual circumstances. They have already faced a major life challenge, and their success amid adversity points to a bright future ahead.”