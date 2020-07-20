Continuing the conversation on race

Since June 6, demonstrators have met at Beetlebung Corner every morning to kneel in solidarity with victims of police brutality. The group, MV BLM, has since introduced more actionable items, including biweekly salons where Islanders can have honest conversations about systemic racism.

The biweekly salons, which meet every Wednesday evening and Saturday afternoon at the Yard in Chilmark, are facilitated by Awet Woldegebriel, who lives in New York City and is a seasonal resident of the Island. After joining the Beetlebung demonstrations, Woldegebriel said he felt inspired to create a space for Islanders to have honest conversations about systemic racism. “I didn’t want it to stop at kneeling,” Woldegebriel said. “I didn’t want it to be like ‘okay we knelt, and then we go home,’ you know? I wanted to add something that was action-oriented.”

The salons are limited to 20 people, with a sign-up sheet in advance. The conversations are strictly confidential and non-judgemental to allow for candid discussions about systemic racism and how Islanders can fight it. MV BLM does ask participants to do substantive research at home to prepare for the conversation, which focuses on the tangible changes Islanders can make to dismantle systemic racism.

“It’s about getting as granular as possible with the salons,” Woldegebriel said. “It’s about how you can make change in the day to day life that you’re living. We don’t want people to think that just because it’s systemic, it’s something too big, too beyond them. The issue of systemic oppression is actually very granular, and without knowing it, you’re still participating in it every day.”

These meetings are not a space to debate Black Lives Matter, or teach Islanders about what it means to be Black in America, says Woldegebriel. Instead, they aim to discuss how Islanders can address systemic racism on a personal level.

“To be honest, I’m very proud of what people are able to do and are doing,” Woldegebriel said. “One thing I’ll say is that a lot of action is being taken, and it’s just beautiful to see from my end.”

To learn more about the salons and to sign up to participate in one, email mvblm2020@gmail.com.