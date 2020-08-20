Cathy Weiss is new museum board chair

Cathy Weiss has been tapped to replace Stever Aubrey as the chairman of the Martha’s Vineyard Museum (MVM) board, according to a press release.

With more than 30 years of service in the public and philanthropic sectors, Weiss brings experience in family foundation management, program development, and strategic planning to MVM. Weiss came to the philanthropic sector after a distinguished career in government.

She was the assistant to Philadelphia Mayor W. Wilson Goode (1985–91) and New York Mayor Edward I. Koch (1982–84).

Cathy and her family have a home in Chilmark. In addition to chairing the MVM board, Cathy serves on the Emerson College board of directors, as well as the advisory council for the Greenlight Fund in Philadelphia.

“I could not be more pleased to be leaving the museum in such good hands,” said Aubrey in the release. “Cathy has led our governance committee and co-chaired our advancement committee during the museum’s most transformative years. Despite all the challenges COVID-19 has introduced, I know the museum will be in good hands with Cathy at the helm, and I wish her every success.” Aubrey will continue to serve on the board and chair the marketing committee.

Weiss said in the release that she is honored and humbled to be taking on this new role, succeeding such an inspired leader. “Whether during a single visit or as part of the school curriculum, we want every visitor to be surprised and delighted to learn something new,” Weiss said in the release. “I thank my fellow board members for trusting me, and look forward to working with them, the staff, volunteers, and community to enhance our role in the community, and stature in the museum world.”

In addition to Weiss, other changes include Paul Schneider taking over as vice chairman, David Grain as secretary, and Meredith Degen as treasurer.