Shenandoah at drydock in Connecticut

The Shenandoah was taken from Vineyard Haven Harbor on the hip by the Packer tug Thuban last Saturday. The famous schooner was then towed to the mouth of the Mystic River before being taken on the hip again to the Mystic Seaport Museum where it will undergo repairs in drydock, according to Ian Ridgeway, co-founder of the Foundation for Underway Experiential Learning (FUEL). FUEL has taken over management of the vessel from Black Dog Tall Ships under a special agreement. FUEL has also embarked on a capital campaign to ensure Shenadoah’s future as an educational vessel.

“We have now proudly raised $395,000 toward our $1,000,000 campaign for Shenandoah to voyage into the future,” a press release states. “Hitting the $500,000 benchmark is the next critical step, and we only have $105,000 left to raise to get there.”

“It’s painful to imagine the Vineyard Haven waterfront without the Shenandoah at anchor. We are excited to see the FUEL team working to continue this long-time Island tradition,” Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation President James Anthony said through a release. “Children and young adults learning collaboration and self-reliance at sea are vital to understanding ourselves and our community; not to mention the importance of maintaining the Island’s maritime history and culture.”