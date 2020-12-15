Feiner Real Estate donates more than $19,000 to Hospice

Feiner Real Estate is donating $19,144 to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard through the Client’s Choice program — the single largest donation the firm has made to date.

The program allows Feiner Real Estate clients to identify a not-for-profit organization each time a property is bought or sold. Feiner Real Estate will donate 10 percent of the profits of the sale to the organization of choice.

“We have given to probably almost 30 different nonprofits, but this is the fourth or fifth check to Hospice,” Jim Feiner told The Times at a brief outdoor ceremony in front of the Hospice building on Beach Road.

Feiner said Hospice has always provided an essential service to the Island, but the organization is particularly meaningful to him. “I personally had Hospice taking care of my mom when she was dying, so it really connects 100 percent full-circle, because I was so grateful to them for providing that service,” Feiner said.

When Feiner started the program five years ago, he had the goal of providing $100,000 to Island nonprofits, and in that time, his company has doubled that number: “I like to be benevolent, I have always given checks for, like, $1,500 to charities before the program. But I wanted to start giving big checks, and the best way to do that is to tie it to your business.”

Not only does Feiner Real Estate provide financial support for nonprofits, but it also connects those entities to lucrative donorship opportunities through the many clients the firm serves.

Feiner said he wishes his company could do more for the Island, but noted that there are only 600 transactions a year on Martha’s Vineyard, which means limited funding availability for philanthropic community work.

This year is a record year for Feiner Real Estate, as they were able to give more money than they ever have to nonprofits, a reflection of the booming real estate market.

He said his clients appreciate what the company does for the Vineyard, and they realize that his efforts are meaningful and well-intentioned.

“I have people who say that I am doing something no one else is doing on the Island, and they would rather work with me because they like what we are doing,” Feiner said. “It’s not just a one-time gimmick, it’s a philosophy that we have embedded into our company.”